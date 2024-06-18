Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 130,888 shares.The stock last traded at $336.26 and had previously closed at $336.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

