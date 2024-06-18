Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.25

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 22596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,701 shares of company stock worth $2,259,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 132.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.