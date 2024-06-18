Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $982,660.16

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $24.50 million and $982,660.16 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00040012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,170,983 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

