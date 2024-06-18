Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0096

Velas (VLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00041333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,170,968 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

