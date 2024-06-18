VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $178.29 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.