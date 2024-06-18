Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 11,209 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.13% of GoPro worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GoPro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 231,018 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GoPro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

