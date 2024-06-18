Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 4,321,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,616. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

