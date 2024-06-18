Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

IAUM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 1,349,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,133. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.