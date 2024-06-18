Versant Capital Management Inc Has $9.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. The firm has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $269.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

