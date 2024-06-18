Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 423,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,887. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

