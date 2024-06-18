Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $168,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.22. 1,349,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

