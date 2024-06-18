Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 910.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,119. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

