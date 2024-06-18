Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 7,717 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 711,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,737. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

