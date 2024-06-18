Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

