Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $14,296.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,946.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.32 or 0.00597901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00112006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00261907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00066166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,630,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

