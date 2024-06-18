Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.04. 2,899,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,311,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.