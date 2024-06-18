Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 196,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,242,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viasat by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Viasat by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

