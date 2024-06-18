Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.12. 4,316,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 701% from the average session volume of 539,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.
Village Farms International Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
