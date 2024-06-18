Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 3.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 135,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,406,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $110,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vimeo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 214,366 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

