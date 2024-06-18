Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.30.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VTLE stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,669,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,619,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vital Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.