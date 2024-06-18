Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IAE remained flat at $6.29 during trading on Tuesday. 14,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

