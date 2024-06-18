W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are going to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

