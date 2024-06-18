Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 328,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,202. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.