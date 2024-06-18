Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. 2,641,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.