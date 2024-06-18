Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00040798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,063,288 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

