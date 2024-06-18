Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:

6/14/2024 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $122.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2024 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – Illumina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $185.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Illumina Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $264,636,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $119,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

