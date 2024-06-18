Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):
- 6/17/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $261.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $239.50 to $243.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ESS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
