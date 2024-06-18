Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

6/17/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $261.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $239.50 to $243.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 113,178 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

