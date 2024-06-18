Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently:

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

5/16/2024 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

