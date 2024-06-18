Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $10,751,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $6,345,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 4,531,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,928,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.