Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 356,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,929,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 248,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

DMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 48,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

