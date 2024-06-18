Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $296.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.14.
WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson Public
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.