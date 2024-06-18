Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $296.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.