Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,432. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.