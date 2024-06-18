Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 25,505 shares.The stock last traded at $358.88 and had previously closed at $355.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

Winmark Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.84.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,837,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

