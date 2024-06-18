Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.76. Wipro shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 425,748 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.
Wipro Trading Up 3.0 %
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
