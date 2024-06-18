Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.62. 199,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,871. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $112,547,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

