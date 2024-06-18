Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.89 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $7,954.27 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,535,394 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,534,347.32002108. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37981408 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $18,643.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.