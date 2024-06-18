Wrapped eETH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.89 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,537.44 or 0.05485429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,487,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,487,265.07555602. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,590.66810908 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $55,752,186.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

