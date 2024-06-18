X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.49

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 5463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

