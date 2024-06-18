YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 3.8% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 462,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,366,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

