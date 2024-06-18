Yuval Cohen Sells 29,317 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,986. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

