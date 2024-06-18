Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

ZNTL traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,740,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,391. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

