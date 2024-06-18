Zscaler’s (ZS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $208.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Shares of ZS opened at $184.38 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.