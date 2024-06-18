Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 227,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,423. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

