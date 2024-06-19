15,004 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

