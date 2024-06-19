16,467 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 1,876,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

