2,000 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $602.93. 446,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,227. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $604.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.