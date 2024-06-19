275,621 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,940,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 2.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 1.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 145,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

