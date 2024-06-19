3,530 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 2,828,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.