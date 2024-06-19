3,835 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. 98,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

