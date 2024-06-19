3,998 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

